Alex Borton
MakerDeveloper specialising in React
I made the first version of this application a few years back. I was sick of the common scenario of having some time to watch something on telly and getting sucked into a wormhole of endless scrolling through various streaming platforms... "what was the name of that thing my buddy told me to watch again..?" At its most basic, Whatch was (and still is) a Search and Bookmark tool. Now, users can add friends, send recommendations, discuss titles, rate title and view their friends activity, as well as view where a Tv show or Movie is available to watch right now. The app contains a lot of meta data around each title like release date, cast/crew/creators, Actor or Producer credits, IMdB/RT/Metacritic ratings and more - enough to get you into a rabbit hole of what you might like next. --- I am a developer by trade and this project has been and continues to be a sandbox for me to try out new ideas, tech and approaches. It's built as a React Hybrid application, designed to code share between Web and Native (iOS and Android). I use Firebase for data storage, Auth and cloud functions. I use Expo to help with the Native development and access to Native features. I could talk at length about some of the code choices and approaches, but they seem like separate conversations :) --- I now have 5000 signed up but only between 30 and 60 active users a day. This app is not finished - probably never will be! But I would love to hear feedback, suggestions and happy to discuss any code approach for anyone that's interested :)
