Hi 👋 One of my goals when I started the Bootstrap MBA experiment was to figure out this whole Twitter thing. Twitter can be an incredible tool if you're using it to connect with interesting people instead of just to consume content. Used correctly, Twitter is the ideal tool if you want to become a lighthouse for like-minded people and it can open doors to incredible opportunities. I understood that. But as an introvert, putting stuff on social media platforms just doesn't come naturally to me. So I read every article I could find on how to use Twitter. The most common piece of advice I came across is that consistency is king. "Post at least two tweets a day", "post at least three high quality tweets each week", ... something along these lines was always included. That made perfect sense to me. As with most things, you have to put in the reps to reap the rewards. So I decided that for the next few months, I'll publish at least two tweets each day. While this sounds simple it turned out to be incredibly hard. I really struggled with this challenge I set up for myself. Until one day I came across a blog post by Josh Spector that's titled "What to Tweet - 21 Unique and Useful Twitter Post Ideas". Exactly what I needed. While Josh's blog post is awesome, a problem it has with all blog posts in common is that it's not particularly suited for daily usage. Hence I wrote a little script that shows me Tweet prompts randomly. Since creating this tool, I never struggled again with my self-imposed Twitter schedule. Each time I have no idea what to tweet, I open the script and simply do what it asks me to do. After using the script for a few months, I decided to polish it a little bit and make it publicly available. I'd love to hear what you think! PS: another challenge I set up for myself is to come up with five product ideas each day. To help me with this challenge a built a very similar tool.
