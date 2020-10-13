Product Idea Prompts

discussion
Jakob Greenfeld
Maker
Hi PH 👋 This is my second launch and I'm again scratching my own itch. Something I've been struggling with is coming up with promising product ideas. There is, of course, lots of great advice and during the last few weeks I've tried different strategies. However, I usually read about a strategy and thought "that's smart", tried it once and then forgot about it. What I've slowly started to realize is that a solid ideation system might be more important than a single strategy. A single ideation session will usually not be sufficient. It’s simply impossible to force yourself into having great ideas. Instead, to use Paul Graham’s phrasing, you need to become the kind of person who has amazing ideas. Ideation is a skill that requires regular practice. “Training your idea muscle” through regular workouts is a great metaphor. However, while “Just write down 10 ideas each day” might sound easy, I always found it hard and was never able to do it consistently. It’s just too frustrating to stare at blank piece of paper. But once I recognized that this is something I’m struggling with, I quickly came up with a solution. I’ve developed a simple product idea prompt generator that includes all the great strategies that are recommended by people like Pieter Levels, Ryan Hover, Patrick McKenzie, Paul Graham, Eric Torenberg, Artiom Dashinsky, Sam Altman, Austen Allred, Justin Jackson, Marc Andreessen, Tyler Tringas, to name just a few. (Press the little icon below each prompt to see what source inspired it.) The prompts are reminders to try different ideation methods regularly. I’ve included immediately actionable prompts (“go to this Fiverr category, look at the gigs, what could you automate?”) and a few somewhat silly ones (“What about Tumblr for tailors?” “What kind of product do we end up with if we mix Bitcoin with Snapchat?”) that usually only serve as useful warm-up exercises but occasionally also lead to interesting ideas. It's easy to skip any prompt that you don't like. (Bonus tip: press space to move quickly to the next prompt.) Since I’m certainly not the only one struggling with his idea muscle workouts, I decided to make it publicly available. I use the tool for a 5-ideas-a-day session but, of course, you can use it in whatever way you like. And please let me know if you have any kind of feedback. PS: The prompts are generated through an algorithm and hence some of them may not make sense or are grammatically a bit incorrect. Let me know if you come across any issues and I will try to fix them. PPS: To avoid any issues during the launch, I created a static version of the page. This means, the tool currently only uses a list of 300 pre-generated prompts. Make sure to revisit the site in the next few days to see more varied prompts.
