What The Fake News Trivia Game

Think you know FAKE NEWS? Choose which headline is real!
Classic Mode Race against the clock! The faster you answer, the higher your score!
Endless Mode No timers, just you against Fake News.
Realtime Multiplayer Who really sees through the Fake News Media?
Chan Wai KitMaker@cerivitos
Hey everyone, If you've ever wondered if 1) North Korea really launched a clothing line that could be eaten to avoid starvation or if 2) A judge really ruled that a white girl will be tried as a black adult then this is the game for you. The idea is simple but hopefully it gets us thinking about what we consume in the media these days - and have a bit of fun along the way! Would love to hear what you think! P/S Sorry - Android only for now 😄
