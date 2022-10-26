Products
What The Diff
What The Diff
Your AI-powered code review assistant
What The Diff analyzes the changes of your pull requests and gives you and your team a summary of all the changes in plain english within a few seconds. No need to write a change log yourself anymore.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
What The Diff
About this launch
What The Diff
Your AI-powered code review assistant
What The Diff by
What The Diff
was hunted by
Sebastian Schlein
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sebastian Schlein
,
Marcel Pociot
and
Diana
. Featured on October 27th, 2022.
What The Diff
is not rated yet. This is What The Diff's first launch.
Upvotes 2
2
Comments 1
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
