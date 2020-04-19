what day is it today

Discussion
Eugene Kudashev
i hope this helps you remember what day it is today plans for the future include: - reminders on your favourite social media platforms - (yes, even tiktok) - fancy graphics! - video reminders - a podcast about days of the week - email newsletter - a mobile app stay tuned for updates!
I don't know what to tell you. It works. It does what it says it does, which is already a small miracle in itself. So yeah. Good job I guess.
@c10v32c1u6 Did you note that it's fully GDPR-compliant?
@eugenekudashev Wow that's breathtaking. I am breathtaken. Respect.
This is definitely the next big thing we’ve all been waiting for! 🔥
@eugenekudashev Hi. I'm user of voice of strangers. Unfortunately, I can't text you anywhere. Wanna ask some things. Let me take a short talking with you. Where is better to text?
How does it know the current day?? 🤯 Where is your data coming from?? When is your series A funding starting?
@anthemaker Hello An! I'm glad you asked! We use our proprietary technology that's based on a revolutionary combination of HTML5, blockchain and FIDO, leveraging the potential of crowdsourced effort, and really, truly caring about your privacy! Hope that answers your question :-)
@eugenekudashev Amazing! By using this kind of ground-breaking technology the success of this product is guaranteed! You're truly living in 2040 while we're still in 2020 🤩
You are Steve Jobs of DATA SCIENCE Brilliant!
@a_kapustin dAtA sCieNCe