what day is it today

tells you what day it is today

these days it's easy to forget what day of the week it is
this website will tell you what day it is today
Discussion
Eugene Kudashev
Maker
i hope this helps you remember what day it is today plans for the future include: - reminders on your favourite social media platforms - (yes, even tiktok) - fancy graphics! - video reminders - a podcast about days of the week - email newsletter - a mobile app stay tuned for updates!
Clo
I don't know what to tell you. It works. It does what it says it does, which is already a small miracle in itself. So yeah. Good job I guess.
Eugene Kudashev
Maker
@c10v32c1u6 Did you note that it's fully GDPR-compliant?
Clo
@eugenekudashev Wow that's breathtaking. I am breathtaken. Respect.
Joshua Tabakhoff
This is definitely the next big thing we’ve all been waiting for! 🔥
Eugene Kudashev
Maker
@satwaya Thank you! Stay tuned for our next product: "what day was it yesterday"
Ростислав Дзюбар
@eugenekudashev Hi. I'm user of voice of strangers. Unfortunately, I can't text you anywhere. Wanna ask some things. Let me take a short talking with you. Where is better to text?
An
How does it know the current day?? 🤯 Where is your data coming from?? When is your series A funding starting?
Eugene Kudashev
Maker
@anthemaker Hello An! I'm glad you asked! We use our proprietary technology that's based on a revolutionary combination of HTML5, blockchain and FIDO, leveraging the potential of crowdsourced effort, and really, truly caring about your privacy! Hope that answers your question :-)
An
@eugenekudashev Amazing! By using this kind of ground-breaking technology the success of this product is guaranteed! You're truly living in 2040 while we're still in 2020 🤩
анатолий протеста
You are Steve Jobs of DATA SCIENCE Brilliant!
