Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Whale
Whale
Security deposits that just work. For everyone.
Visit
Upvote 74
Whale is the first win-win solution for security deposits. Renters earn up to 3.25% interest and get their deposit back faster. Landlords get a zero cost, zero risk, and zero work security deposit management solution integrated with their PMS.
Free
Launch tags:
Fintech
•
Business
•
Personal Finance
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Interactive
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Whale
Security deposits that just work. For everyone.
Follow
74
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Whale by
Whale
was hunted by
Casey Hingtgen
in
Fintech
,
Business
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Casey Hingtgen
and
Admas Kebede
. Featured on January 8th, 2025.
Whale
is not rated yet. This is Whale's first launch.