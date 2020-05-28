  1. Home
Mohd Danish
Hello PH 👋, Today, I'm launching something awesome for job seekers. those are looking for remote jobs and want to work from home. The website name is doWFH( Do Work from Home ) https://dowfh.io We basically fetching jobs posted on twitter with API and filtering the content to provide high-quality jobs for you. 📈 Trending & Recent Jobs Section ⚡ Advanced Search 💬 Job Description View 🏖️ 50+ Remote Companies 📧 Newsletter 📱 Highly Mobile responsive Now you don't have to search on twitter for jobs. For remote job 👉 https://dowfh.io Let me know you feedback or have any question about this project. I love to answer them. Thanks
Yash Jejani
@mddanishyusuf Great product and simple to navigate. Quite useful for the current scenario. I hope there will be a direct bookmarking option in the next version. Good Luck 🙌
Mohd Danish
@yjejani Thanks Yash. Yes, I'll add something for bookmarking jobs.
Fayaz aralikatti
This is a very interesting project! The design in just "Chef's Kiss"
Kapil Singhal
@mddanishyusuf it's an awesome project. I have been searching a dedicated space for remote jobs from sometime. This would definitely be of great help. Great job👍
Mohd Danish
@ikapilsinghal Thanks Kapil. I'm happy you find this helpful.
Qasim
I rarely write app reviews. But this is a good app rather a unique app because it doesn’t just list those jobs. It also scraps the embedded linked mentioned in tweet. And when you tap on it, it doesn’t take you to twitter. It takes you to embedded website. Nicely built, to the point, not crowded or buggy and provides value to job seekers. Must try and if you like, do upvote. Congratulations on the Launch Danish. 👍👍
Rahul
Are you searching through only hashtags or the whole tweets text?
Mohd Danish
@rsharma Yes, there 100+ queries I'm making.
