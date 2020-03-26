WFH Care Package
Care packages to boost morale and alleviate stress.
Taylor Robinette
Maker
Based in the heart of San Francisco, we are a couple who have been working from home due to the implications of COVID-19 since early March. An increasing amount of cities around the country have ordered people to "stay home except for essential needs". Although working from home honors the flexibility that employees have earned through consistent hard work, many are facing difficulties adjusting to the drastic change of isolation and fear of the unknown. We have certainly felt this, and many of our colleagues across industries have echoed similar sentiments. We want to do something small to turn the negative, fearful dialogue around. Our solution is to send small care packages to our co-workers and team members, as a quick, easy way to share positive encouragement, while we are practicing social distancing. After receiving overwhelming amounts of validation and support, we have created this site to allow people across the country to send boxes to their WFH employees and co-workers, showing them that they care, too. We do not underestimate the impact that a small token of gratitude like a care package can make. We hope that WFH Care Packages will not only boost the morale of your team during these unprecedented times, but also reinforce that employees are more than the work they do; they are the spirits that power our companies and our world to reach new heights. A portion of the proceeds will go towards financially supporting San Francisco non-profits, such as food banks and elderly care, aimed to alleviate the impacts of COVID-19 in our community.
