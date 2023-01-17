WEZ - NFT Gallery

A friendly gallery app to view and share all your NFTs
Free
Finding a way to showcase your NFT collection to other collectors? WEZ provides the easiest way to display your NFTs and view others’ across multiple blockchain networks. In addition, set up awesome NFTs you have with a widget on your mobile device.
"Thanks for checking out our launch! We’d love to know if our product makes a good first impression on you. Furthermore, it would be beneficial if you could share any ideas you have regarding the missing features you expected. "