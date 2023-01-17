Products
WEZ - NFT Gallery
Ranked #10 for today

A friendly gallery app to view and share all your NFTs

Free
Finding a way to showcase your NFT collection to other collectors? WEZ provides the easiest way to display your NFTs and view others’ across multiple blockchain networks. In addition, set up awesome NFTs you have with a widget on your mobile device.
Launched in Android, Web3, Digital Art
WEZ - NFT Gallery on your mobile
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch! We’d love to know if our product makes a good first impression on you. Furthermore, it would be beneficial if you could share any ideas you have regarding the missing features you expected. "

The makers of WEZ - NFT Gallery
About this launch
A friendly gallery app to view and share all your NFTs.
0
reviews
15
followers
was hunted by
Andrew Min
in Android, Web3, Digital Art. Made by
Andrew Min
,
Seungwon Son
,
logan heo
,
KiHoon Kim
and
Kyungmin Kim
Featured on January 20th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is WEZ - NFT Gallery on your mobile 's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#217