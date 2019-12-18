Discussion
19 Reviews
Phil Catudal
Super easy to use. Clean. And can SELL my programs! Hands down the best training app for clients and trainers both!
Best market
Clean UI
Maker
@phil_catudal I don't know if you intentionally added this vote but we'll make it work lol
Just downloaded it! It so amazing that I started sharing it to my friends! Congratulations! I won't get back to the gym until next Thursday but I can't wait to try it out!
Maker
@tania_aboboto Thank you Tania! We're looking forward to hearing from you Thursday then! lol
Downloaded and going to try this out - I grabbed some of the free programs, thanks! Looks clean!
Very very excited! You guys took forever to launch lol
I’ve heard about this! Looks great!