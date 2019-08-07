Discussion
Maker
Christian Giordano
Hi hunters and fellow bootstrappers! We’ve been busy porting BeatFlyer to a mobile form-factor with the hope to serve a broader and growing audience. Unfortunately today we are only launching the iOS version, but the Android version is already in the making ⏲ We just started and have many ideas for possible new effects using our technology, but it would still be great to get your valuable feedback. Enjoy!
WePop is brilliant- great for anything from invites to memories. As a Canva user I found WePop a lot more easier to use with s great music vibe. Thank you WePop makers
