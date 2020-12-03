discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Drew Pilat
MakerCOO @ Wellnest
Wellnest was founded by a team of recent University of Michigan grads who are deeply concerned by the mental health crisis. Our mission is to de-stigmatize mental health and make preventative self-care accessible to all :) Why Wellnest? 🌗 Daily & Evening Conversation: Respond to fresh questions each day and night to quickly organize your thoughts and become more present. 🎓 Deep-Dive Question Sets: Explore an engaging guided content library including question sets on Productivity, Imposter Syndrome, Facing Fear, Gratitude, and more. 🗣 Speech-to-Text: Speak into Wellnest for speedy and lucid journaling - no typing required. (You can also type if you prefer!) 🔥 Game-Design: Stay on track with your custom Weekly Goal, earn Wellnest Gold for journaling, and spend your Gold in the shop to upgrade your new journal. 🔐 Privacy: Your journal is 100% private. Your entries are stored on your phone and they automatically sync with your iCloud. Check out our progress since our first launch! https://www.producthunt.com/post... Feel free to comment or email us at mars@wellnest.co! Thanks for checking us out, we hope you enjoy 👋
Share