Remy Berda
Maker
Hi Product Hunters 👋 Weglot founder here. We originally came up with the idea of Weglot through our own frustration of not being able to find an easy way to translate a website. After 3 years, we are really happy to share our progress with you. What started as a WordPress plugin and later a Shopify app, has now grown to a translation solution for any type of website trusted by more than 50,000 users! We wanted to make the process of creating a multilingual site as simple as possible - so Weglot’s installation is around 5 minutes, no code and no need to bother your dev team. How does it work? Once Weglot is integrated on your website, it’ll automatically detect all your content and deliver it in any language. We provide a first layer of automatic translation to help you save time. You then get complete control over your translations, either editing them yourself or asking a professional translator to do so. And, that’s Weglot in a nutshell! We’re here to answer any questions, feedback and suggestions! PS: We have a 10-day free trial so don't hesitate to try it out so you can see for yourself 😀
