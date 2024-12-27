Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Wegic
This is the latest launch from Wegic
See 1 previous launch

Wegic

Your First AI Website Team
Wegic is your AI website team — Your AI designer, developer, and manager. Just chat, and your site will be built, ran, and effortlessly updated.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design ToolsWebsite BuilderWeb Design

Meet the team

Wegic gallery image
Wegic gallery image
Wegic gallery image
Wegic gallery image
Wegic gallery image
Wegic gallery image
Wegic gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Wegic
Wegic
Your AI website team：designer, developer, manager
4.73 out of 5.0
74
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Wegic by
Wegic
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Design Tools, Website Builder, Web Design. Made by
Morris
,
yancymin
and
Ellie Zhang
. Featured on January 7th, 2025.
Wegic
is rated 4.7/5 by 55 users. It first launched on May 14th, 2024.