Home
Product
Wegic
Wegic
Your First AI Website Team
Wegic is your AI website team — Your AI designer, developer, and manager. Just chat, and your site will be built, ran, and effortlessly updated.
Design Tools
Website Builder
Web Design
4.73 out of 5.0
Wegic by
Wegic
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Design Tools
Website Builder
Web Design
. Made by
Morris
yancymin
Ellie Zhang
. Featured on January 7th, 2025.
4.7/5 ★
by 55 users. It first launched on May 14th, 2024.