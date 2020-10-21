discussion
Ivan Marakhovka
MakerWeeek
Hi, I’m CEO at WEEEK! From day 1 we’ve focused on the web version of our task manager — it’s there that we release our newest features, it’s there that WEEEK showcases all that it can do. We’ve unjustly neglected our mobile users — we did have an app for iOS, but we didn’t have the resources to make it as great as the browser version. Now everything’s changed. Download WEEEK for iOS, and you’ll be able to: — create, set-up, and delete workspaces and projects — manage tasks (set who’s responsible, prioritise, make deadlines, and attach files) and send direct links to them — receive notifications about team activity — look at the tasks lined up for any day — swipe to complete or delete a task Rugby training, yoga class, carpool, language class, house repair, international business expansion; our app doesn’t discriminate — it’s up to you how you use it. Even more feature are in the works — and you can expect them to be in the app soon. Please share your thoughts below in the comments – we’d love to know what you think about our app ❤️
