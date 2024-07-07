Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Webtrotion
Webtrotion

Webtrotion

Notion-based configurable static website generator

Free
Webtrotion is a highly configurable and easy-to-install website builder, crafted with the Astro framework and Notion. Use it to effortlessly create a blog or website.
Launched in
Open Source
Website Builder
GitHub
 +1 by
Webtrotion
Pexx
Pexx
Ad
USDT & USDC to bank accounts in minutes
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Github Pages
Astro
About this launch
Webtrotion
WebtrotionNotion-based configurable static website generator
0
reviews
13
followers
Webtrotion by
Webtrotion
was hunted by
Nerdy Momo Cat
in Open Source, Website Builder, GitHub. Made by
Nerdy Momo Cat
. Featured on July 8th, 2024.
Webtrotion
is not rated yet. This is Webtrotion's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-