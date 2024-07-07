Launches
Webtrotion
Notion-based configurable static website generator
Webtrotion is a highly configurable and easy-to-install website builder, crafted with the Astro framework and Notion. Use it to effortlessly create a blog or website.
Launched in
Open Source
Website Builder
GitHub
+1 by
Pexx
About this launch
Notion-based configurable static website generator
0
reviews
13
followers
Webtrotion by
was hunted by
Nerdy Momo Cat
in
Open Source
Website Builder
GitHub
. Made by
Nerdy Momo Cat
. Featured on July 8th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Webtrotion's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
