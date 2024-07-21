Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Webtag
Webtag

Webtag

A free text-based bookmarking website

Free
A free text-based bookmarking website without any frills. Features - Plain-text-based bookmarking. - Tags. - Private. - One-click bookmarking. - Import & Export bookmarks. - Free unlimited bookmarks.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Web App
Productivity
 +1 by
Webtag
OnDemand
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
About this launch
Webtag
WebtagA free text-based bookmarking website.
0
reviews
20
followers
Webtag by
Webtag
was hunted by
Vasanth
in Browser Extensions, Web App, Productivity. Made by
Vasanth
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
Webtag
is not rated yet. This is Webtag's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-