Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Webtag
Webtag
A free text-based bookmarking website
Visit
Upvote 21
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A free text-based bookmarking website without any frills. Features - Plain-text-based bookmarking. - Tags. - Private. - One-click bookmarking. - Import & Export bookmarks. - Free unlimited bookmarks.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Web App
Productivity
+1 by
Webtag
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
About this launch
Webtag
A free text-based bookmarking website.
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Webtag by
Webtag
was hunted by
Vasanth
in
Browser Extensions
,
Web App
,
Productivity
. Made by
Vasanth
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
Webtag
is not rated yet. This is Webtag's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report