Webstudio Variables
Webstudio Variables
Build and reuse expertly crafted Design Systems
Consistency and speed of iteration—these are the main properties of a great design system. The full power of CSS variables is now available in Webstudio: colors, gradients, shadows, spacings, and even micro-interactions are now unlocked.
Design Tools
Website Builder
No-Code
Webstudio
Webstudio
Advanced Open Source Website Builder
Webstudio Variables by
Webstudio
Oleg Isonen
Design Tools
Website Builder
No-Code
Oleg Isonen
John Siciliano
Bogdan Chadkin
Ivan Starkov
. Featured on October 15th, 2024.
Webstudio
4.9/5 ★
by 77 users. It first launched on March 21st, 2022.
