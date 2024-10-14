  • Subscribe
    Webstudio Variables

    Build and reuse expertly crafted Design Systems

    Consistency and speed of iteration—these are the main properties of a great design system. The full power of CSS variables is now available in Webstudio: colors, gradients, shadows, spacings, and even micro-interactions are now unlocked.
    About this launch
    Webstudio Advanced Open Source Website Builder
