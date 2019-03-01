🚀 5x conversion & engagement rates
⚡ Create quizzes, highlights, shopping experiences, forms, games & more
🎨 Adhere to brand guidelines
📈 Analytics to understand user behavior
💻 Works with any website & device
😻 Inspiration gallery with 200+ templates
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
SaroshaMaker@saroshaimtiaz · Co-founder, Aiva Labs
Hey PH community - our team is excited to show you what we’ve been building for the past few months 😻 The shift to storytelling was natural on social media due to Instagram and Snapchat but businesses struggle to do the same on websites (apart from blogging or updating their About Us page). We developed Website Stories by Aiva to alleviate a few problems we faced while working at SMBs, brands & digital agencies. Creating kickass, branded web experiences without coding were a pain. Also required LOTS of time and money. Our design solution improves efficiency and delivers results. With our free web app, any brand can unleash their creativity while providing a better user experience to their visitors. Think of Website Stories as popups with superpowers ⚡ Join thousands of businesses and boost your conversion rate today 🚀 Special deal for PH - 50% off all annual plans. Give it a try and let us know what you think! P.S. Big thanks to @kevin for hunting and supporting us ❤
Upvote (5)Share·