  1. Home
  2.  → Webpushify

Webpushify

Engage your audience using web push notifications

Productivity
Customer communic...
Marketing
+ 1
Platform for Web Push notifications:
✅ SDK for Website integration. Less than 5 minutes setup
✅ Show custom opt-in prompts in your Website to manage subscriptions
✅ Send notifications in near real-time or schedule to send them out for the future
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Juan Carlos Olamendy
Maker
Entrepreneur. Cloud Engineer
Hi Product Hunt! 😻👋 I'm Juan Olamendy, founder of Webpushify 🚀. I'm really excited to introduce 🎉 Webpushify to ProductHunt 😻! This is my second product here in ProductHunt 😻 and I'm very happy with this community. So, why Webpushify? 🤔 I've been building Webpushify over the last year. I originally built Webpushify to boost the marketing effort of my own products. But I want to share it with you today. Webpushify makes it easier to grow your business by keeping your visitors coming back to your Website using Web Push notifications technology. 🙌 ☔️ The Problem ⚠️ Reach those visitors who want to hear from your website and products. ⚠️ Sell more by engaging your audience using modern communication channels. ⚠️ Announce new sales and promotions using rich format notifications. ⚠️ Recover abandoned shopping carts using customized notifications. 🛠 The Solution Webpushify is a platform supporting Web Push protocols. No need to understand and spend time implementing the underlying protocols and technologies. Just a simple JavaScript snippet (SDK) to integrate in your Website. Web Push notifications open rate is 4-6% higher than the average 3-4% open rate of email marketing. We have low-cost plans for any size business, so you're ready to use Webpushify technology right now. Webpushify is very straightfoward, you can start using Webpushify in less than 5 minutes. 👉 Features ✅ Send notifications in near real-time, even when the users are not on your website. ✅ Display custom opt-in prompts in your website to manage the subscriptions. ✅ Send custom notifications (title, body, link, icon, expiration, images, action buttons). ✅ Create targeted segments to reach the right audience. Filter based on captured data per subscriptions. ✅ See how many people subscribe to your website. See delivery status and number of clicks (CTR) per notification. ✅ SDK for Website integration. No need to understand Web push notification protocols. ✅ GDPR 📄 Product Url https://www.webpushify.com/ 📄 Product Documentation: https://www.webpushify.com/docs 🥅 Next I have plans to include an API to communicate with Webpushify as well as to generate automatically notification templates using GPT-3. My plan is to listen to users and build what they really need. I'll be around all day long to answer any questions! Cheers! 🍻 Juan Olamendy
Share