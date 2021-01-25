discussion
Juan Carlos Olamendy
MakerEntrepreneur. Cloud Engineer
Hi Product Hunt! 😻👋 I'm Juan Olamendy, founder of Webpushify 🚀. I'm really excited to introduce 🎉 Webpushify to ProductHunt 😻! This is my second product here in ProductHunt 😻 and I'm very happy with this community. So, why Webpushify? 🤔 I've been building Webpushify over the last year. I originally built Webpushify to boost the marketing effort of my own products. But I want to share it with you today. Webpushify makes it easier to grow your business by keeping your visitors coming back to your Website using Web Push notifications technology. 🙌 ☔️ The Problem ⚠️ Reach those visitors who want to hear from your website and products. ⚠️ Sell more by engaging your audience using modern communication channels. ⚠️ Announce new sales and promotions using rich format notifications. ⚠️ Recover abandoned shopping carts using customized notifications. 🛠 The Solution Webpushify is a platform supporting Web Push protocols. No need to understand and spend time implementing the underlying protocols and technologies. Just a simple JavaScript snippet (SDK) to integrate in your Website. Web Push notifications open rate is 4-6% higher than the average 3-4% open rate of email marketing. We have low-cost plans for any size business, so you're ready to use Webpushify technology right now. Webpushify is very straightfoward, you can start using Webpushify in less than 5 minutes. 👉 Features ✅ Send notifications in near real-time, even when the users are not on your website. ✅ Display custom opt-in prompts in your website to manage the subscriptions. ✅ Send custom notifications (title, body, link, icon, expiration, images, action buttons). ✅ Create targeted segments to reach the right audience. Filter based on captured data per subscriptions. ✅ See how many people subscribe to your website. See delivery status and number of clicks (CTR) per notification. ✅ SDK for Website integration. No need to understand Web push notification protocols. ✅ GDPR 📄 Product Url https://www.webpushify.com/ 📄 Product Documentation: https://www.webpushify.com/docs 🥅 Next I have plans to include an API to communicate with Webpushify as well as to generate automatically notification templates using GPT-3. My plan is to listen to users and build what they really need. I'll be around all day long to answer any questions! Cheers! 🍻 Juan Olamendy
