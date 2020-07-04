  1. Home
Weblings

Add a little colour and joy to your new browser tabs

Weblings is a simple browser extension with a single task; to brighten your day with a heartening welcome, a lighthearted pun or a spark of positivity - alongside one of the Weblings.
You can choose what set of Weblings you'd like to see, the dialogue and background styles.
Sean O'Sullivan
Maker
This is a small hobby project of mine and I wanted to share it with you all. I do hope you enjoy it.
