WebLens
AI powered A/B testing ideas for your website
WebLens is an AI-powered tool to fuel your ideas for A/B testing and website optimization. Using large language models (LLMs) and optimization best practices, WebLens crafts hypotheses to boost user engagement and improve website performance.
About this launch
AI powered A/B testing ideas for your website.
WebLens by
. Made by
Graham McNicoll
,
Jeremy Dorn
and
Bryce Fitzsimons
. Featured on August 8th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is WebLens's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
