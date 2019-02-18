Webflow Ecommerce
Build custom ecommerce stores visually
#2 Product of the Day
Webflow Ecommerce is an entirely visual way to build and launch online stores — combined with built-in marketing tools to build an audience, promote your store, and grow your business on the Webflow platform.
brryantHunter@bryantchou · co-founder, webflow
Hey ProductHunt! I'm stoked to give you all a first look at Webflow Ecommerce, something the team has been working hard on for over a year. We've built this on top of Webflow's powerful platform (like the Designer, the CMS, and our globally distributed hosting infrastructure), and added a powerful Ecommerce engine on top. The result is a powerful ecommerce platform that has first party support for the core workflows of modern merchants, like shipping, taxes, order fulfillment, Instagram Shopping, Zapier, and much much more. How is this different than Shopify? Well, we’re addressing the biggest gap right now in the ecommerce landscape: businesses need to move fast, without being held back by code, or long developer turnarounds. With Webflow Ecommerce, you can customize your entire checkout experience, perfect your add-to-cart widget, and integrate your store into your blog (or vice versa), all without touching a line of code. (All for the same price as Shopify's entry level plan, of $29/mo) Let us know what you think!
