Home
Product
Web Page Design
Ranked #4 for today
Web Page Design
A collection of free web templates for Figma and Adobe XD
A Growing Collection of high-quality customizable Landing Pages by Web Page Design.
High-quality, useful, responsive collections of landing pages can save you a ton of time. Anyone can download it with one click. Free for personal use.
Launched in
Productivity
Web Design
Design resources
Web Page Design
About this launch
Web Page Design by
Web Page Design
Adom Shafi
Productivity
Web Design
Design resources
Foysal Khan
. Featured on June 6th, 2022.
Web Page Design
is not rated yet. This is Web Page Design's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
4
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#4
