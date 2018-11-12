Web.dev by Google
Learn how to build for the web and see where you stand 🌟
#1 Product of the DayToday
Web.dev is the ultimate resource for developers of all backgrounds to learn, create, and solve on the web. It's meant to not only educate developers, but help them apply what they've learned to any site they work on, be it personal or business.
Amrith Shanbhag
I really like how easy this is to understand even for non-developers 😍 Great job @paul_irish and team 👏
Nikolay Siabrenko
Start improving projects. Thanks 😃
Julien Le Coupanec
Lots of knowledge here. Thank you!!
