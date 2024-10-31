Launches
Weather Screen
Weather Screen
Bring Real-time Weather Effects to your Mac Screen
Weather Screen brings real-time weather effects to your Mac desktop with 15+ customizable visuals, like rain, snow, and sunshine. Stay updated with detailed weather info and forecasts in the menu bar.
Mac
Weather
Menu Bar Apps
Weather Screen
About this launch
Weather Screen
Bring Real-time Weather Effects to your Mac Screen
Weather Screen by
Weather Screen
Ahrisy
Mac
Weather
Menu Bar Apps
Ahrisy
. Featured on November 1st, 2024.
Weather Screen
is not rated yet. This is Weather Screen's first launch.
