Weather in your Calendar

You can now get the weather forecast directly into your calendar. This local weather calendar uses emojis ⛅️ 🌧️ ☀️ 🌨️ to display a 14 days forecast from OpenWeatherMap. Enter you city, adjust according to your preferences and subscribe to your calendar.
Hey hunters! 👋 Do you often need weather data when planing a photoshoot, garden party, trip for the weekend or just love to follow the weather, then this could be for you! I made this simple weather forecast for your calendar, it gets weather data from OpenWeatherMap and makes a all day event with a weather emoji 🌤  🌧  and the tempreture for the next 14 days. It has support for C° and F°. I aimed to make it simple, but would love to add more features in the future. So if you have any idea please let me know! If you'd like dig into the source code or make improvement yourself, the code for calendar is on GitHub. Hope you enjoy ✌️
Clean and simple! Makes my planning easier...
