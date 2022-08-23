Products
Wayru - Decentralized Internet Network
Ranked #19 for today
Wayru - Decentralized Internet Network
Earn crypto rewards providing Internet connectivity
Wayru is a Decentralized Internet network aimed to provide universal Internet access to all. You can run your Hotspot and earn crypto rewards, or we can run it for you and share the rewards by participating in a Hotspot Pool.
Crypto
Wi-Fi
Web3
Decentralized Internet Network
About this launch
Decentralized Internet Network
Earn crypto rewards providing Internet connectivity.
0
reviews
85
followers
Follow for updates
Wayru - Decentralized Internet Network by
Decentralized Internet Network
was hunted by
Charvel Chedraui
Crypto
Wi-Fi
Web3
Charvel Chedraui
Paula Ceballos Pita
Franco Anton Gallo
. Featured on August 24th, 2022.
Decentralized Internet Network
is not rated yet. This is Decentralized Internet Network's first launch.
Upvotes
81
Comments
11
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#71
