Rainer Selvet
Hey PH! 👋 There’s been a lot of presentation decks made over the years while working in a startup and most required a simple and easy to understand roadmap. That ignited my side project idea for Waymark - a tool to allow anyone to create a pretty and informative roadmap visualization in minutes. It's free to use without any watermarks, hope it serves to be useful! 📅Add events & descriptions ✅Mark them as milestones 💾Export as PNG and use anywhere (Keynote, PowerPoint, email, post to Slack...) 📖I'm also documenting why side projects are awesome on my blog! https://rainer.works/the-perfect-dogfood/ and ofc on Twitter.
This is so simple and cool!
