Instant, beautiful roadmaps for product presentations.

Waymark allows anyone to create a beautiful, simple and easy to understand product roadmap.
Download as PNG, use anywhere.
The Perfect Dogfood - 👨‍💻 rainer.worksThere's been a lot of presentations and roadmaps drawn over the years working in a startup. Yesterday, while polishing a deck including a product roadmap, Timmu dropped me a side project idea - if there was a tool allowing non-designers to create a pretty but informative roadmap visualization, that be pretty useful.
Hey PH! 👋 There’s been a lot of presentation decks made over the years while working in a startup and most required a simple and easy to understand roadmap. That ignited my side project idea for Waymark - a tool to allow anyone to create a pretty and informative roadmap visualization in minutes. It's free to use without any watermarks, hope it serves to be useful! 📅Add events & descriptions ✅Mark them as milestones 💾Export as PNG and use anywhere (Keynote, PowerPoint, email, post to Slack...) 📖I'm also documenting why side projects are awesome on my blog! https://rainer.works/the-perfect-dogfood/ and ofc on Twitter.
Hrishikesh Pardeshi
Hrishikesh Pardeshi
This is so simple and cool!
