  1. Home
  2.  → Waydev 3.0

Waydev 3.0

Git Analytics platform for engineering managers

#3 Product of the DayToday
Waydev analyzes your codebase, PRs and tickets to help you bring out the best in your engineers' work. Get the complete visibility of your team. With a data-driven story of how everyone is doing.
Growing 40%/Month and Disrupting the Dev Analytics SpaceLooking to solve the problems he had as a non-technical manager, Alex decided to build Waydev, a Git Analytics tool. With the objective of validating the product, they launched on Product Hunt on 5 different occasions and were able to get first paying customers. They're now growing 40%/month.
The ROI of Git Analytics tools | Hacker NoonSoftware engineers create all those great platforms and tools for every other industry, and yet, engineering leaders struggle to understand the work of their engineering teams. They struggle to correlate engineering output to business value. Git Analytics tools, such as Waydev and Pluralsight Flow (Gitprime), provide reliable data sources that help CTOs and VPs of Engineering gain a clear view of your organization's engineering processes.
How Engineering Managers Can Organize Remote Workflow | Hacker NoonIt's been two weeks since we took action and made working from home mandatory for all the team members. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our team members. We have a responsibility to support our communities through the health crisis caused by COVID-19.
How You Can Measure and Evaluate Performance of Software Engineers | Hacker NoonEngineers need feedback so they can improve skills and deepen knowledge. According to the editor of the Inc. Magazine, Jeff Hayden, traditional metrics can be misleading, as they do not always offer a clear result.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Sebastian Maraloiu 🚀 ⚡
Good stuff. Keep up thr great work!
Upvote (3)Share
Alex Malureanu
Looks like a great all in one solution. How big does a company have to be to be able to benefit from Waydev?
Upvote (3)Share
Alex Circei
Maker
@alex_malureanu Hi Alex! Thanks! Basically we're changing the way engineering leaders track the output of the engineers, switching from an Agile methodology to a new Data-Driven Agile methodology, without any input from the engineers.
UpvoteShare
Alin B
Great tool for founder and entrepreneurs!
Upvote (1)Share
Alex Circei
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! 🎉 I'm thrilled to see that @hnshah decided to hunt us again, thank you! You're awesome! Since our last launch, we've managed to add Pull Request stats and Tickets stats using the integration with Jira and soon Azure. What is Waydev? Waydev helps engineering leaders (CTOs, VPs & Engineering Managers) move from a feeling-driven to a data-driven approach. Waydev includes concrete metrics for your daily stand-ups, 1-to-1 meetings, pull request activity, checking the history of the engineers work, and benchmarking your stats with the industry. And with all this remote work, Waydev can help by providing more visibility into your engineering teams' activity. How we help? ⚫ Better Visibility - No more guessing, get granular visibility to manage your teams better with objective data ⚫ Higher Velocity - Understand insights in real-time, reduce engineering cycle time and increase your development speed ⚫ Improve Productivity - Improve efficiencies, speed up product product development and drive productivity up. We're changing the way you are tracking the output of the engineers, from an Agile methodology to a data-driven Agile methodology. We created features for 📊Daily standups, 🔍 One-to-one meetings, 🕗 Monthly/quarter reports, 📈Code Review stats, and ⚖️ Benchmarking with the industry standard. 🏆 At this moment, we have a cloud version and an on-prem version, already working with big companies like Genpact, Glooko, Cars24, Nowcom. Here is a case-study from one of our lovely customers https://waydev.co/nowcom-case-st... 🔌 We're integrated with GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, Gerrit, Jira & Bitbucket. In fact, we're official partners with GitLab, Microsoft and GitHub. I would be thrilled to know your feedback. Without the feedback from the PH community, we wouldn't have made it to this point. Thank you Product Hunt ❤️ and our amazing team @buzea_valentin @alexander_nitu, @mike_dums
Upvote (1)Share