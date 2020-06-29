Waydev 3.0
Sebastian Maraloiu 🚀 ⚡
Good stuff. Keep up thr great work!
@sebastian_maraloiu Thanks!
Looks like a great all in one solution. How big does a company have to be to be able to benefit from Waydev?
@alex_malureanu Hi Alex! Thanks! Basically we're changing the way engineering leaders track the output of the engineers, switching from an Agile methodology to a new Data-Driven Agile methodology, without any input from the engineers.
Hi Product Hunt! 🎉 I'm thrilled to see that @hnshah decided to hunt us again, thank you! You're awesome! Since our last launch, we've managed to add Pull Request stats and Tickets stats using the integration with Jira and soon Azure. What is Waydev? Waydev helps engineering leaders (CTOs, VPs & Engineering Managers) move from a feeling-driven to a data-driven approach. Waydev includes concrete metrics for your daily stand-ups, 1-to-1 meetings, pull request activity, checking the history of the engineers work, and benchmarking your stats with the industry. And with all this remote work, Waydev can help by providing more visibility into your engineering teams' activity. How we help? ⚫ Better Visibility - No more guessing, get granular visibility to manage your teams better with objective data ⚫ Higher Velocity - Understand insights in real-time, reduce engineering cycle time and increase your development speed ⚫ Improve Productivity - Improve efficiencies, speed up product product development and drive productivity up. We're changing the way you are tracking the output of the engineers, from an Agile methodology to a data-driven Agile methodology. We created features for 📊Daily standups, 🔍 One-to-one meetings, 🕗 Monthly/quarter reports, 📈Code Review stats, and ⚖️ Benchmarking with the industry standard. 🏆 At this moment, we have a cloud version and an on-prem version, already working with big companies like Genpact, Glooko, Cars24, Nowcom. Here is a case-study from one of our lovely customers https://waydev.co/nowcom-case-st... 🔌 We're integrated with GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, Gerrit, Jira & Bitbucket. In fact, we're official partners with GitLab, Microsoft and GitHub. I would be thrilled to know your feedback. Without the feedback from the PH community, we wouldn't have made it to this point. Thank you Product Hunt ❤️ and our amazing team @buzea_valentin @alexander_nitu, @mike_dums