Waydev 2.0
Git Analytics tool for engineering managers
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
HunterPro
Hiten Shah
The team at Waydev has been working diligently to analyze codebases and providing key insights for engineering teams. Such an important piece of the product puzzle. I'm excited about what they've built with Waydev 2.0 and look forward to what they do next.
Upvote (4)Share
Hi Product Hunt! 🎉 I'm thrilled to see that @hnshah decided to hunt us, thank you! What is Waydev? Waydev helps managers to move from a feeling driven to a data-driven approach. Waydev includes concrete metrics for your daily stand-ups, 1-to-1 meetings, checking the history of the engineers work and benchmarking your stats with the industry. 📊Daily standups: - Work Log - Check the output for each pull request, commit or merge, daily. - Daily Update - Check your daily impact, compared with the last week impact. - Time Card - Check the most frequent hours with commits. 🔍One-to-one meetings: -Developer Summary - Check specific stats for each engineer. 🕗Monthly/quarter reports: - Project timeline - Check complex stats for the project. - Retrospective - Check how much of your code was productive and how much was churn. ⚖️Benchmarking with the industry standard: - Dashboard - Compare your metrics with the industry standard. 🏆At this moment, we process daily more than 300M LoC from over 175 active customers. 🔌 We're integrated with GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps & Bitbucket. In fact, we're official partners with GitLab https://about.gitlab.com/partner... 🏢For enterprise customers, we also offer an on-prem solution. I would be thrilled to know your feedback. Without feedback from the PH community, we wouldn't have made it to this point. Thank you, Product Hunt ❤️
Upvote (4)Share
👏
Upvote (3)Share
@ovinegrean thanks you!!!
UpvoteShare
Sounds great!
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@sebastian_maraloiu Thanks!!
Upvote (1)Share
@sebastian_maraloiu We've worked a lot in the past 2.5 years in order to come with this awesome product!
UpvoteShare
I like this idea very much. It basically upgrades the interaction between engineers and their managers by providing objective insights from data, so that their conversation is closer to truth. Great job @alex_circei and @buzea_valentin ! How do you see teams fitting this product into their waterfall/agile/scrum workflows?
Upvote (2)Share
@buzea_valentin @dragosbulugean Thank you very much! Waydev is an add-on to your current work flow, a new data-driven approach for your company! We wrote here more about this https://hackernoon.com/the-futur...
Upvote (2)Share