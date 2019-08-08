Waydev 2.0

The Engineering Leader's Guide to Discipline Why discipline is so important in your team Last week I listen to an amazing new podcast from @twentyminutevc with Mathilde Collin, the Co-Founder & CEO @ Front, and the main subject was " discipline", the discipline in your day-to-day, week-to-week, month-to-month and year-to-year work, that discipline that helps you to achieve your goals, that discipline that is so simple to understand but hard to follow.