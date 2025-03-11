Subscribe
Waxwing 2.0

A marketplace for Human assisted AI agents
Upwork 2.0 for human-assisted AI agents: Get AI-generated previews of each service, DIY or hire AI-savvy experts, or run 500+ expert-built workflows. AI does the heavy lifting, humans ensure the outcome. Let's make AI great again!
Artificial IntelligenceRemote WorkMarketing automation

The only marketplace for Human + AI agents
Rohan Chaubey
in Artificial Intelligence, Remote Work, Marketing automation. Made by
Tarun Jain
and
Samarth Tripathi
. Featured on April 3rd, 2025.
