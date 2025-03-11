Launches
Waxwing 2.0
This is a launch from Waxwing
See 1 previous launch
Waxwing 2.0
A marketplace for Human assisted AI agents
Upwork 2.0 for human-assisted AI agents: Get AI-generated previews of each service, DIY or hire AI-savvy experts, or run 500+ expert-built workflows. AI does the heavy lifting, humans ensure the outcome. Let's make AI great again!
Free Options
Artificial Intelligence
Remote Work
Marketing automation
Waxwing
The only marketplace for Human + AI agents
4.73 out of 5.0
Waxwing 2.0 by
Waxwing
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Remote Work
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Tarun Jain
and
Samarth Tripathi
. Featured on April 3rd, 2025.
Waxwing
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on May 2nd, 2024.