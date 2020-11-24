  1. Home
  2.  → Wavium 2.0

Wavium 2.0

Your always up-to-date personal page

#1 Product of the DayToday
With Wavium, you can bring all of your content together and get a homepage that automatically updates whenever you create anywhere online. Turn page visitors into email and text message subscribers and engage them with blog posts, newsletters, and texts.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews5.0/5
Harry Lucas
Founder getdelighted.co
🔥 Been using it for a few weeks now and can not recommend it enough! Well done ?makers!
Share
Dylan Brookes
Maker
COO @ Wavium
@harryblucas Thanks for stopping by Harry!
Share
Sam Shore
Maker
CEO @ Wavium
Hey Product Hunt! We're back with a totally new Wavium (still with all the stuff you love 😉)! Check out all that's new: ⏱ Get a personal page that automatically updates whenever you create new content, anywhere online. 📈 Turn visitors into email & text message subscribers. ✍️ Create blog posts and newsletters. 🔥 Embed your podcast, social media, videos, or writing into posts. 📣 Share posts to your homepage and over email + text message. 🌚 Dark mode editor + homepage theme. 🔗 Add custom links to your homepage. Hopefully you enjoy using Wavium as much as we did making it 😊 Feel free to reach out to us with any ideas or feedback! 💙
Share
Kynan Tapia
🎈
Hey I'm interested in design and UX.
This looks pretty neat, do you guys support custom domains?
Share