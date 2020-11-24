Wavium 2.0
Your always up-to-date personal page
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Harry Lucas
Founder getdelighted.co
🔥 Been using it for a few weeks now and can not recommend it enough! Well done ?makers!
Share
@harryblucas Thanks for stopping by Harry!
Hey Product Hunt! We're back with a totally new Wavium (still with all the stuff you love 😉)! Check out all that's new: ⏱ Get a personal page that automatically updates whenever you create new content, anywhere online. 📈 Turn visitors into email & text message subscribers. ✍️ Create blog posts and newsletters. 🔥 Embed your podcast, social media, videos, or writing into posts. 📣 Share posts to your homepage and over email + text message. 🌚 Dark mode editor + homepage theme. 🔗 Add custom links to your homepage. Hopefully you enjoy using Wavium as much as we did making it 😊 Feel free to reach out to us with any ideas or feedback! 💙
This looks pretty neat, do you guys support custom domains?