Wavium is the easiest way to create and share your written content. With Wavium, you can create a blog with a built-in newsletter in under 5 minutes, totally free. Just create, we'll handle the rest! 💙
Get started today! getwavium.com
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Christa Flavors
Do you plan on adding markdown to the text editor in the future?
Upvote (3)Share
Awesome... Do you support custom domains?
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hey ProductHunt!! We have been working on Wavium for the past couple of months and are super excited to share it with you today! Wavium is the easiest way to create and share your content with the world. Create a blog with a built-in newsletter in under 5 minutes, totally free. Wavium has all the features you need to start writing. - 📩 Import your email list. - 📝 Create with our simple editor. - 💙 Get a beautiful blog for all your content. - ✍️ Create once, share with subscribers + your blog. - 🌓 Day and night mode 😉 - 💸 All that, totally free... Hopefully, Wavium can help you share your great ideas with the world. 💙 Feel free to reach out to me if you have any feedback or ideas!
UpvoteShare
Cool stuff! Is it possible to set up a paid newsletter with this?
Upvote (5)Share
Kudos to the design team, the interface is super streamlined. Not sure why other newsletter services have clunky designs, this is so simple!
UpvoteShare