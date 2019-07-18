Deals
Wave Meditation
Wave Meditation
The music-guided meditation experience you can feel
Health and Fitness
Music
+ 3
#5 Product of the Day
Today
WAVE mixes guided meditation with music on an app, and a pillow that vibrates according to the beat
Featured
23 minutes ago
WAVE Raises $5.65 Million To Mix Music and Meditation
Breath, body, and beats could serve as the tagline for WAVE, the new subscription-based music-based meditation app and vibrating pillow that has launched with $5.65 million in seed funding. Investors include CrossLink Capital, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Collaborative Fund, and Ludlow Ventures. WAVE's founders see hugely successful apps like Calm and...
Music'n'meditation app Wave raises $5.7m for its launch
We've been writing about the monster funding rounds and music activities (e.g. an exclusive Moby album) for mindfulness startup Calm recently, while rival Headspace was one of the first companies to partner with Spotify on bundled subscriptions. Now there's another player in the music+meditation sector: Wave.
WAVE Launches With $5.65M To Make Guided Meditation Mainstream
With startups like Calm and Headspace have brought innovation and accessibility to the meditation space, Mason Levey still thinks users are stuck with an all-too-similar experience: listening to a stereotypical meditation voice; sitting still; closing your eyes; being silent.
