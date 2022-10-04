Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Asset Money
See Asset Money’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Watson by Asset Money
Watson by Asset Money
Smart assistant for your NFT portfolio
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Watson watches over your wallet and sends you time, price, and percentage change alerts for your portfolio to your email & telegram.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
NFT
by
Asset Money
Regie.ai
Ad
Write personalized sales sequences in seconds using AI.
About this launch
Asset Money
Manage your NFTs and estimate their worth based on rarity
48
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Watson by Asset Money by
Asset Money
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Akhil BVS
,
Nameet Potnis
,
Devesh B
,
Shivam Bhotika
and
Vidhatha
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
Asset Money
is rated
5/5 ★
by 48 users. It first launched on March 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#64
Report