Support is great. Feedback is even better.

" Thanks for checking out our app, if you have feedback on changes that we should make to the app or game, you can submit a feedback form through the app or use this link: https://forms.gle/TLgFrKKQ7tcEKcKv5 and if you enjoy it, please give us 5 stars on App or Playstore each one brightens our day! "