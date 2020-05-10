WATI by Clare.ai

Discussion
Hello PH 👋 I'm the CEO of Clare.ai and we provide conversational solutions to businesses. We're also Facebook's Official Business Partner for providing WhatsApp Business Solutions. We built WATI.io - the ultimate WhatsApp Management Tools for Businesses. WATI's mission is - To make WhatsApp Business easily accessible to businesses and help them get started as early as possible and allow them to spend more time on their core business than setting up the tools. With WATI, we have build some useful features to help businesses support their customers and send them notifications. Below are some of the core features of WATI - 📨 Team Inbox: To help agents collaborate with other team members with features such as conversation assignments, labelling, adding notes, set auto-replies, use template responses. 💬 Broadcast Messages: To allow businesses to send template-approved broadcast messages to their customers. We also have a self-service template approval dashboard. 📇 Contact Management: Businesses can manage their customer contacts, add custom fields, labels, etc. 📱 Mobile Apps: To allow business agents to reply to customers on the go. Using this agents can personalize their work-hours, mute notifications and more. 🤖 Automation: This is one of our most sought after features. Using this feature, businesses can build a WhatsApp Chatbot without coding to support their customers. Additionally, some rules can be added such as setting out of office replies, etc. We're constantly improving and we need feedback from the community to help us get better. It would mean the world to us, if you could share your valuable inputs. Thank you
I'm excited to launch WATI to the PH community 😻 WhatsApp is an attractive channel for businesses to run their customer support on and also to send transactional messages to their users. I have been evaluating a few WhatsApp Business CRM tools and was looking for something that allows quick go live with minimum integration needs. WATI fits the requirement really well. Apart from allowing us to go live quickly with the least integration, WATI also supports some really powerful features. The automation feature on WATI is the coolest that I have found. You can literally build a powerful chatbot with no coding in a few minutes.
