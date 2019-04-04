A just-add-css collection of styles to make tiny static websites just a little bit more pretty.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
KogniseMaker@felix_mattick
Hey developers of Product Hunt! I commonly make tiny static websites for API demos and such, and always run into the same problem: I hate the browser's default styles but don't want to spend time writing my own stylesheet for something so small. Now you can just include Water.css in your and forget about it! Features: - Default dark theme 🌚 - Light theme if you want 🌞 - Tiny and lightweight 💻 - No classes required to make everything pretty ✨ Is this a replacement for Bootstrap and the likes? No, it's not at all. If you want to customize how your website looks, you probably don't want to be using Water! By all means, use Bootstrap or Bulma or whatever CSS framework you like. I'd love to hear some feedback on how to improve Water.css! I've already incorporated some suggestions from users on Reddit.
Upvote (1)Share·