Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → WatchNow AI

WatchNow AI

Let AI find your next movie or show

Free
WatchNow AI is the first app that uses ChatGPT to find your next binge-worthy movie or show. Simply add a few titles that you like and get 10 hyper-tailored recommendations. Stop scrolling 😵‍💫 and start watching 😁!
Launched in Movies, Streaming Services, Artificial Intelligence by
WatchNow AI
Appwrite
Appwrite
Ad
100% open source alternative for Firebase
About this launch
WatchNow AILet AI find your next movie or show
0
reviews
6
followers
WatchNow AI by
WatchNow AI
was hunted by
Joe Webber
in Movies, Streaming Services, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Joe Webber
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
WatchNow AI
is not rated yet. This is WatchNow AI's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#77