Watchmaking Kits by ROTATE

Jennifer Zhang
Maker
Founder of Rotate Watches
🎈
Hi there! I'm the founder of Rotate Watches. I first came up with the idea for it back in 2017, when I attempted to assemble my first mechanical watch. I discovered that there was no such thing as an all-inclusive watchmaking kit and had to jump through hoops and hurdles to put together that first watch. I got to work building the exact kit I wish I had when building my first watch. A brief history - we officially launched in October 2019 via Kickstarter where we raised 600% of our goal (over $91k). Since then, we've been selling live on our website, have been featured in publications like the New York Times, and have expanded our product selection to other watch parts and accessories. We're sold in all Fry's Electronics stores nationwide and do frequent partnerships with other companies such as Touch of Modern. You can read more about us on www.rotatewatches.com. I'd love to hear any kind of feedback on Rotate! All ideas and suggestions are welcome. Thank you!!
The perfect Christmas gift during these COVID times.