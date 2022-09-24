Products
Ranked #15 for today
watchlimits
Solve binge watching and unlock hours of lost productivity
The chrome extension to help you never feel guilty about watching too much again!
Set limits that work for you and get insights into your watching habits.
This stuff is addictive. We need some extra help, just like this extension.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
watchlimits
About this launch
watchlimits
Solve binge watching and unlock hours of lost productivity
Follow for updates
watchlimits by
watchlimits
was hunted by
Justyna Ilczuk
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Justyna Ilczuk
. Featured on September 28th, 2022.
watchlimits
is not rated yet. This is watchlimits's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
6
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#85
