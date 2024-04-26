Launches
Watchful Eye
Watchful Eye
Tesla Sentry mode for your laptop
Visit
Upvote 22
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Secure your laptop with Watchful Eye, a software that vigilantly monitors your device for unauthorized access and potential threats. Stay alert and protected wherever you are, ensuring your data remains safe and private.
Launched in
SaaS
Tech
Security
by
Watchful Eye
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Canva
12,304 upvotes
For all promotional materials canva was my go to.
Twilio
0 upvotes
I used the Twilio API to send text messages to users if someone touched their laptop while they were gone
About this launch
Watchful Eye
Tesla Sentry mode for your laptop
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Watchful Eye by
Watchful Eye
was hunted by
Liam Geddes
in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
Security
. Made by
Liam Geddes
. Featured on April 27th, 2024.
Watchful Eye
is not rated yet. This is Watchful Eye's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report