Tesla Sentry mode for your laptop

Free
Secure your laptop with Watchful Eye, a software that vigilantly monitors your device for unauthorized access and potential threats. Stay alert and protected wherever you are, ensuring your data remains safe and private.
SaaS
Tech
Security
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Canva
Canva
12,304 upvotes
For all promotional materials canva was my go to.
Twilio
Twilio
0 upvotes
I used the Twilio API to send text messages to users if someone touched their laptop while they were gone
About this launch
Liam Geddes
Liam Geddes
Featured on April 27th, 2024.
