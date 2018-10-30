We monitor the sites associated with your AdWords campaigns. When one of your sites goes down, we automatically pause the related campaigns and notify you. As soon as your site is back up, we resume your campaigns.
Alix GervaiseMaker@alixtw · Creator of WatchBear
Hey there, I'm Alix creator of WatchBear. I've met plenty of people who were really upset when they saw that when their site crashed for different reasons (overload, bad push, ...) they were still paying for Ads (they were already upset because their site crashed). Even though it's rare, when it happens it is usually at a really bad time and cost a lot of money directly (ads) and indirectly (loss of potential revenue, bad reputation). So I decided to create a service that would stop/resume automatically the campaigns based on the site status.
