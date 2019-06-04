Watch OS 6
The Apple watch now has a dedicated app store
Activity trends. Cycle tracking. Hearing health innovations. The App Store on your wrist. With watchOS 6, you get the insights you need to stay healthy and fit. And more updates and surprises to make you fall in love with Apple Watch all over again.
watchOS 6 announced with new watchfaces, App Store, and moreApple has announced the latest version of its smartwatch software platform, watchOS 6. The new Apple Watch software doesn't drastically change things from prior versions, instead layering on iterative improvements and enhancements. The first big thing coming to watchOS is a suite of new watchfaces, joining the existing options that have been iterated on since the first version of the Apple Watch.
Here are all the Apple Watch models compatible with watchOS 6 - 9to5MacAfter Apple announced watchOS 6 today at its WWDC keynote, the company has shared what Apple Watch models will be compatible with the newest software. Read on below for the full list. When Apple released watchOS 5 last year, support was dropped for the original Apple Watch (1st generation, aka Series 0).
The dedicated app store just made the Apple Watch a serious consideration for me now, this adds a ton of value
