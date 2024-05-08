Launches
Warmy.io

Boost your email deliverability with an AI driven algorithm

Free Options
At Warmy we understand that warming up a mailbox is super important to create unique email flows for your prospects. With an AI-driven algorithm, we handle every pain-point of your process, and let you reach the primary inboxes.
Email
Email Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Warmy.io
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Slack
Slack
47,547 upvotes
When you turn on your computer, opening Slack is all you need to succeed. Communicating efficiently within your team and across different teams puts your company one step ahead.
Figma
Figma
16,101 upvotes
Figma isn't just a design tool; it's the heartbeat of creativity for our team. It's the glue that holds every team together, making it easy for designers, developers & marketers to work in harmony.
JIRA
JIRA
82 upvotes
Creating the most sophisticated email warmup tool across 3 continents, spanning 5 countries and 8 cities, would be an impossible task without the seamless interface and support of Jira.
About this launch
Warmy.ioAuto all-in-one tool to make your Email Channel Reliable
11reviews
341
followers
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Email, Email Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Oleksandr Panchenko
,
Oleksandr Pushkar
,
Illia Hryhoryshyn
,
Serhii Titov
,
Bohdan Levytskyi
,
Oleg Rostov
,
Roman Urazbakiyev
,
Daniel Shnaider
,
Michael
,
Ivan Rymkevych
and
Inna Sabada
. Featured on May 15th, 2024.
is rated 4.6/5 by 11 users. It first launched on July 27th, 2022.
