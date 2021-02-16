discussion
Usama
Maker
VortechsInnovations
Hey Product Hunters 👋👋👋 I am glad to present you an intelligent way to land your emails in Inbox. Yes a simple and easy to use Email Warmup Service that warm up your email accounts on auto-pilot. You must have faced the situation when you are using the best cold outreach tool out there and still not getting responses you deserve. It's because knowingly or unknowingly Google & other email clients put you in SPAM Jail. So before it happens again, or if you want to get a bail from their SPAM Jail, start warmup your email accounts. By sending daily email volume to our worker emails, who read, open & reply to your emails you will start building good reputation & start landing in the INBOX.
The tool is looking awesome, I might give it a try for getting my emails back to inbox from Promotions tab or spam.
Congratulations on the new launch. The tool is a much need for companies to warmup new addresses. Of course everyone want emails to land in inbox :)