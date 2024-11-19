Launches
This is the latest launch from Warestack
See Warestack’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Warestack
Warestack
Manage every code change with best practices
The developer tool that automates operational tasks triggered by code changes, ensuring your development process consistently adheres to best practices. Gain visibility, optimize workflows, and reduce manual overhead to keep your team on track.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
Warestack
Warestack
Manage every code change with best practices
Warestack by
Warestack
was hunted by
Dimitris Kargatzis
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Dimitris Kargatzis
,
Stelios Sotiriadis
,
Cesar Goncalves
and
Dimitris Kiriakakis
. Featured on November 20th, 2024.
Warestack
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on August 8th, 2024.
Upvotes 34
34
Comments 8
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
