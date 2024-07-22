Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. WannaGift
WannaGift

WannaGift

Create wishlists without registration, free and fast

Free
Create wishlists and share them with your friends!
Launched in
Task Management
Anonymous
E-Commerce
 by
WannaGift
About this launch
WannaGift
WannaGiftCreate wishlists without registration, free and fast.
0
reviews
9
followers
WannaGift by
WannaGift
was hunted by
Thiago Silva Ferreira
in Task Management, Anonymous, E-Commerce. Made by
Thiago Silva Ferreira
. Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
WannaGift
is not rated yet. This is WannaGift's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#75